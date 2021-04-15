Monitors display Coinbase signage during the companys initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Coinbase’s whipsaw debut takes it above US$112 billion and then slips as trading spills into Bitcoin rally
- Coinbase shares closed at US$328.28 on Nasdaq, after rising as high as US$429.54 as its market value swung by US$26 billion on debut
- Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56 per cent of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below US$62,000 after surging to an all-time high.
Topic | IPO
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the companys initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg