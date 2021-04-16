A Citibank branch on Nathan Road in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 22, 2014. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Citigroup to hire up to 500 people for Hong Kong wealth management as it trims consumer banking in 13 Europe, Asia markets
- Hong Kong, Singapore to benefit as Citi revamps its consumer banking operations in the region
- Citi plans to exit consumer banking in 13 markets in Asia and Europe, including mainland China
