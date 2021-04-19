Standard Chartered saw its client assets under management in Hong Kong increase by double digits in the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg.
Standard Chartered to hire 400 staff in Hong Kong to tap growing demand for wealth management service
- Lender plans to spend HK$200 million (US$26 million) over three years to transform its branches in the city
- Standard Chartered seeking to meet greater demand for wealth management services
