A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters
Citigroup to seek licences for new wholly-owned securities business in China
- American bank is the latest foreign lender to seek expansion in China as the country further opens up its financial markets
- Bank plans to hire 50 to 100 people for the business, sources say
