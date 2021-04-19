A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters
A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Citigroup to seek licences for new wholly-owned securities business in China

  • American bank is the latest foreign lender to seek expansion in China as the country further opens up its financial markets
  • Bank plans to hire 50 to 100 people for the business, sources say

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:50pm, 19 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters
A Citibank branch in Hong Kong. The American bank has had a presence in China since 1902. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE