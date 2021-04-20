A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Food-delivery giant Meituan raises US$10 billion as its top-up stock sale fetches top price amid ravenous appetite for Chinese tech deals
- Food delivery giant prices US$6.6 billion share placement at top-end of the marketing range
- Convertible bond tranches both priced at a conversion premium of 57.5 per cent
Topic | China technology
