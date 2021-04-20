A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Food-delivery giant Meituan raises US$10 billion as its top-up stock sale fetches top price amid ravenous appetite for Chinese tech deals

  • Food delivery giant prices US$6.6 billion share placement at top-end of the marketing range
  • Convertible bond tranches both priced at a conversion premium of 57.5 per cent

Topic |   China technology
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 12:47pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A delivery courier for Meituan travels along a road in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE