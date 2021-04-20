Headquarter of Futu Holdings in Shenzhen on 9 December 2020. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Futu aims to raise US$1.9 billion in follow-on stock sale in New York as Tencent-backed broker taps investors’ penchant for punting on IPOs
- Online brokerage kicks off second follow-on share sale in eight months, targeting US$1.9 billion
- Shenzhen-based firm seeks fresh capital to brace for cutthroat IPO retail competition
