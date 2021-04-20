Residents walk across the frozen Songhua River in front of smoke stacks at Jiamusi, in China’s northeast Heilongjiang province on December 4, 2005. Photo: AP
Guangzhou exchange kicks off, offering a hedge for carbon emissions trading in China’s 2060 climate change goal
- CSRC head will guide Guangzhou Futures Exchange to develop green products including carbon emission futures
- The scale of trading in the voluntary carbon offset market is currently around US$320 million, CME says
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
Residents walk across the frozen Songhua River in front of smoke stacks at Jiamusi, in China’s northeast Heilongjiang province on December 4, 2005. Photo: AP