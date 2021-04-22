The launch comes amid a rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies, whose combined market value surpassed US$2 trillion for the first time in April. Photo: Getty Images The launch comes amid a rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies, whose combined market value surpassed US$2 trillion for the first time in April. Photo: Getty Images
Binance’s marketing of security token based on Tesla stocks raises questions about Hong Kong licence

  • Marketing campaign could be deemed a regulated activity that requires a licence in Hong Kong, which Binance does not have according to SFC records
  • Binance website does not mention Hong Kong among jurisdictions that bar trading in security tokens

Georgina Lee
Updated: 1:03am, 22 Apr, 2021

