We have a significant opportunity to drive greener and more sustainable development, because of the size of Hong Kong’s capital markets, says Tim Lui, chairman of the SFC. Photo: Xiaomei Chen We have a significant opportunity to drive greener and more sustainable development, because of the size of Hong Kong’s capital markets, says Tim Lui, chairman of the SFC. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong watchdog to drive city’s Greater Bay Area green finance hub ambitions by leading on transparency, international standards

  • SFC will take the lead in shaping disclosure policies and setting international standards to ensure Hong Kong is a green finance hub in the Greater Bay Area: chairman
  • The total cost of China’s carbon neutrality goals could amount to about 139 trillion yuan

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

