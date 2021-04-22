We have a significant opportunity to drive greener and more sustainable development, because of the size of Hong Kong’s capital markets, says Tim Lui, chairman of the SFC. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong watchdog to drive city’s Greater Bay Area green finance hub ambitions by leading on transparency, international standards
- SFC will take the lead in shaping disclosure policies and setting international standards to ensure Hong Kong is a green finance hub in the Greater Bay Area: chairman
- The total cost of China’s carbon neutrality goals could amount to about 139 trillion yuan
Topic | Banking & Finance
