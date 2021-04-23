Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6 per cent to help pay for social spending that addresses long-standing inequality. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech stocks and fat valuations seen as at risk in Biden’s 43 per cent tax on wealthy Americans
- Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to help pay for a raft of social spending to tackle inequality
- Stocks that have gained the most may get hit hardest in the short-term drawdown, according to Goldman Sachs
