HSBC’s main building in Central. HSBC is expected to kick off earnings season for the city’s biggest banks beginning on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
HSBC, Standard Chartered give investors glimpses of their cost cuts and bets on Asia when they post first-quarter results this week
- City’s lenders, grappling with declining net interest margins, are putting greater focus on wealth, fee-generating products
- Hong Kong’s economy is expected to recover this year after contracting 6.1 per cent in 2020, sharpest decline on record
