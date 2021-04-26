Green power stocks have experienced steep declines in the last few months. Photo: Xinhua Green power stocks have experienced steep declines in the last few months. Photo: Xinhua
Stocks
Chinese fund manager with best returns of 2020 ready to cut back on new-energy stocks amid high valuations

  • Lu Bin, whose HSBC Jintrust Carbon Awareness Equity Fund recorded the highest return among all Chinese stock funds, said it will be hard for traders to to turn a good profit in the clean-energy industry this year
  • An index tracked by financial data provider Wind Information is down 9 per cent so far this year compared with a 74 per cent surge in 2020

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 7:30am, 26 Apr, 2021

