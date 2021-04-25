Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Standard Chartered-backed virtual bank Mox wants to double its customer base in 2021, CEO says

  • Mox is the second branchless lender to pass 100,000 customers mark
  • Hong Kong’s e-commerce market is projected to balloon from US$21 billion last year to US$29 billion in 2024

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:15am, 25 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Deniz Guven, CEO of virtual lender Mox Bank, wants to double the bank’s customer base in Hong Kong within the next year. Photo: Enoch Yiu
READ FULL ARTICLE