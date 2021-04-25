China Huarong is one of four state-owned entities set up by China in 1999 to help manage bad debt in the country’s banking system. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Bad-debt manager China Huarong once again delays results as auditors need time to ‘finalise unspecified transaction’
- China Huarong Asset Management had missed an earlier March 31 deadline to announce preliminary results, saying that its auditors needed more time
- The Hong Kong stock exchange, where the shares are listed, has a deadline of April 30 for companies to file final earnings results
