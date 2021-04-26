Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s biggest stock sale of 2021 may be in renewable energy, with Three Gorges unit’s IPO of 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai

  • The unit of China Three Gorges Corporation plans to sell up to 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange
  • The state-owned company received written approval from China’s securities regulator

Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:45pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE