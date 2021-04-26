Aerial photo of the Three Gorges Dam opening the floodgates to discharge the floodwater on the Yangtze River in central China’s Hubei Province on July 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s biggest stock sale of 2021 may be in renewable energy, with Three Gorges unit’s IPO of 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai
- The unit of China Three Gorges Corporation plans to sell up to 8.57 billion shares in Shanghai, it said in a prospectus filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange
- The state-owned company received written approval from China’s securities regulator
