Ant Group to offer interest-free loans to employees in bid to prevent exodus after shelved IPO
- The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, said people familiar
- Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a US$280 billion valuation
Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff. Photo: Reuters