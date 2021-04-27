Employees on an assembly line at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on April 15, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s fiscal stimulus is already tapering as bond sales shrink amid government shift towards risk control
- China’s local authorities have sold, or plan to sell, 222.7 billion yuan of so-called special bonds in January to April to fund shanty town renovations, highways and other infrastructure investment
- That’s a sharp decline from 729.6 billion yuan of debt sold in the same period in 2019, and 1.15 trillion yuan in 2020
Topic | Bonds
