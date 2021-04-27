In 2018 the IFC estimated there would be more than US$29.4 trillion in green investment opportunities in emerging cities by 2030. Photo: Shutterstock Images
HSBC, Bank of China (Hong Kong) unveil plans to tap US$29 trillion of green fundraising opportunities in next decade
- Hong Kong’s two biggest banks aim to tap the forecast US$29 trillion of fundraising opportunities for environmentally friendly projects in the next decade
- Tax incentives, lower capital requirements will encourage banks to offer more green loans, says HSBC’s regional head
Topic | Banking & Finance
