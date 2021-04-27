Hong Kong’s unemployment rate was sent skyrocketing by the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Unemployed Hongkongers to be offered low-interest loans of up HK$80,000 guaranteed by government for first time
- The government is offering to guarantee low-interest personal loans for unemployed people, with the city’s jobless rate at a 17-year high
- The interest rate is just 1 per cent, and borrowers can get a full refund of the interest paid after the loan is fully repaid
Topic | Banking & Finance
Hong Kong’s unemployment rate was sent skyrocketing by the pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang