People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | HKEX reports its best quarter on record, as a booming stock market and increasing IPOs lifted fortunes at world’s most valuable exchange
- HKEX’s net income jumped 70 per cent to HK$3.84 billion (US$494.7 million), or HK$3.03 per share in the period ended March
- Revenue for the quarter jumped 49 per cent to HK$5.96 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of HK$5.93 billion.
Topic | HKEX
People wearing protective masks walk past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg