China has pledged to scale up its voluntary emissions target under the Paris climate agreement to achieve peak emissions before 2030, and become carbon neutral by 2060. Photo: Bloomberg
ICBC, Bank of China get regulator’s nod to provide financing to US$13.6 billion state-backed green fund
- ICBC and Bank of China will each contribute 8 billion yuan to the National Green Development Fund to finance climate-friendly projects along the Yangtze River
- State-owned banks have pledged support to fund green and sustainable projects to achieve Beijing’s carbon emission goals
Topic | Agricultural Bank of China
