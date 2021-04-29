A worker moves parcels at an SF Express distribution centre ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival, in Shenyang, Liaoning province in October 2018. Photo: Reuters A worker moves parcels at an SF Express distribution centre ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival, in Shenyang, Liaoning province in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
S.F. Holding, Chinese rival to Fedex, to spin off US$786 million of logistics assets in Hong Kong REIT listing plan

  • Shenzhen-listed S.F. Holding submitted a Hong Kong listing application for the REIT unit on April 23, according to filing
  • Assets to be sold to REIT unit at a slight discount based on proposed offering price of REIT units, may be adjusted based on approved terms

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:45am, 29 Apr, 2021

