A worker moves parcels at an SF Express distribution centre ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival, in Shenyang, Liaoning province in October 2018. Photo: Reuters
S.F. Holding, Chinese rival to Fedex, to spin off US$786 million of logistics assets in Hong Kong REIT listing plan
- Shenzhen-listed S.F. Holding submitted a Hong Kong listing application for the REIT unit on April 23, according to filing
- Assets to be sold to REIT unit at a slight discount based on proposed offering price of REIT units, may be adjusted based on approved terms
Topic | E-commerce
A worker moves parcels at an SF Express distribution centre ahead of the Singles Day online shopping festival, in Shenyang, Liaoning province in October 2018. Photo: Reuters