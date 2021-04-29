Trump’s ban on China Mobile, China Unicom, CNOOC and SMIC has made the entire HSCEI option series off limits for US entities and persons. Photo: AFP
Trump ban on Chinese stocks sinks demand for index options in Hong Kong
- The Biden administration has not unwound its predecessor’s executive order against China Mobile, China Unicom, CNOOC and SMIC
- Asset managers and banks are cutting H-share index option trades, which were notionally valued at US$1.4 trillion last year
Topic | Stocks
Trump’s ban on China Mobile, China Unicom, CNOOC and SMIC has made the entire HSCEI option series off limits for US entities and persons. Photo: AFP