13 US-listed Chinese companies have raised HK$285.8 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since the reforms were launched in 2018. These include Chinese food delivery platform Meituan, Alibaba and search engine Baidu, among others. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong exchange operator HKEX to expand reforms that brought listings by Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaomi to city
- 146 new economy companies have raised US$88 billion in Hong Kong since the reforms were introduced in 2018
- The extension is still in a two-month consultation period, which ends in May
Topic | Banking & Finance
