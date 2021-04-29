13 US-listed Chinese companies have raised HK$285.8 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since the reforms were launched in 2018. These include Chinese food delivery platform Meituan, Alibaba and search engine Baidu, among others. Photo: Bloomberg 13 US-listed Chinese companies have raised HK$285.8 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since the reforms were launched in 2018. These include Chinese food delivery platform Meituan, Alibaba and search engine Baidu, among others. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong exchange operator HKEX to expand reforms that brought listings by Alibaba, Meituan and Xiaomi to city

  • 146 new economy companies have raised US$88 billion in Hong Kong since the reforms were introduced in 2018
  • The extension is still in a two-month consultation period, which ends in May

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:55pm, 29 Apr, 2021

