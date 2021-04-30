The China Development Bank (CDB) was established in March 1994 to provide development-oriented financing for high-priority government projects. Shutterstock Images
China’s major policy banks postpone the reporting of their 2020 financial results pending end of government review
- China’s three government-run policy banks have postponed the release of their 2020 results, similar to a delay last year
- The postponement was due to the completion of the government’s review process, the banks said
Topic | Banking & Finance
