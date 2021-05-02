Hong Kong is the second largest market after Singapore for DBS. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong is the second largest market after Singapore for DBS. Photo: Getty Images
exclusive | DBS (Hong Kong) focuses on digital banking, branch redesign as customers shift online amid pandemic

  • About 95 per cent of new credit card applications and one-third of wealth management account openings were done through its digital platform last year
  • Branches will be redesigned in keeping with changing customer preferences, senior executive Ajay Mathur says

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 4:47pm, 2 May, 2021

