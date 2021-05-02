Hong Kong is the second largest market after Singapore for DBS. Photo: Getty Images
exclusive | DBS (Hong Kong) focuses on digital banking, branch redesign as customers shift online amid pandemic
- About 95 per cent of new credit card applications and one-third of wealth management account openings were done through its digital platform last year
- Branches will be redesigned in keeping with changing customer preferences, senior executive Ajay Mathur says
