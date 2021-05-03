The PBOC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority are currently exploring ways to broaden the use of the digital yuan across the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Mastercard seeks role as bridge to facilitate cross-border use of China’s digital yuan
- The payments giant is in talks with various central banks, including China’s, to explore wider cross-border usage of their digital currencies
- In China, Mastercard is awaiting final approval for licences to start onshore card business, said Asia-Pacific co-president
Topic | Digital currencies
The PBOC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority are currently exploring ways to broaden the use of the digital yuan across the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock