Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP
Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP
Stocks
Business /  Banking & Finance

South Korea’s stock traders vow war if short sellers end rally

  • The world’s longest ban on short-selling stocks came to an end on Monday
  • The end of the ban has individual investors scrambling for strategies to protect their portfolios

Topic |   Stocks
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:27pm, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP
Staff members of the Korea Exchange applaud as they throw confetti for the media during the year's market closing ceremony near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE