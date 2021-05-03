Waterdrop pushes the button in its US listing. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent-backed insurance platform Waterdrop targets US$360 million US listing
- Beijing-based online insurance platform Waterdrop kicks off marketing for its US listing, targeting US$360 million
- Private equity firms including Boyu Capital, Hopu Investments, have indicated interest in investing at least a combined US$210 million in the deal
Topic | China technology
Waterdrop pushes the button in its US listing. Photo: Shutterstock