QR codes enabling mobile phone payments have become particularly popular in the region, according to the survey. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Use of digital payment technologies such as QR codes, cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific boosted by pandemic, Mastercard survey finds
- QR codes enabling mobile phone payments have become particularly popular in the region as they offer a hygienic option amid the threat of Covid-19 infection, according to the survey
- Some 84 per cent of consumers said they have access to a wider range of digital payment options than they did a year ago
Topic | Mobile payments
