Mobile payments
Use of digital payment technologies such as QR codes, cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific boosted by pandemic, Mastercard survey finds

  • QR codes enabling mobile phone payments have become particularly popular in the region as they offer a hygienic option amid the threat of Covid-19 infection, according to the survey
  • Some 84 per cent of consumers said they have access to a wider range of digital payment options than they did a year ago

Nadia Lam
Updated: 6:26pm, 4 May, 2021

