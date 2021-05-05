A message marking the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A message marking the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A message marking the listing of Baidu on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | Hong Kong exchange backs down on contentious plan to double profit qualification for IPOs after outcry

  • Companies seeking to raise funds on the HKEX’s Main Board must have earned at least HK$80 million in combined profits in the three years prior to the listing, the source said
  • The HKEX received overwhelming opposition from brokers, accountants, investment bankers and legislators to its proposal to raise the profit threshold to HK$125 million

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:36pm, 5 May, 2021

