Brokers are eyeing the assets under management on mainland China looking for opportunities to diversify. Photo: Bloomberg
Asset managers, brokers gear up for launch of China’s southbound Bond Connect
- The launch of China’s southbound bond trading link will likely boost liquidity in Hong Kong and US dollar-denominated bonds, industry players say
- Mainland insurance companies’ investment assets hit 21.7 trillion yuan (US$3.4 trillion) at the end of 2020
Topic | Banking & Finance
