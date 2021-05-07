Brokers are eyeing the assets under management on mainland China looking for opportunities to diversify. Photo: Bloomberg Brokers are eyeing the assets under management on mainland China looking for opportunities to diversify. Photo: Bloomberg
Asset managers, brokers gear up for launch of China’s southbound Bond Connect

  • The launch of China’s southbound bond trading link will likely boost liquidity in Hong Kong and US dollar-denominated bonds, industry players say
  • Mainland insurance companies’ investment assets hit 21.7 trillion yuan (US$3.4 trillion) at the end of 2020

Georgina Lee
Updated: 7:37am, 7 May, 2021

