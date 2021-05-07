Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, Hang Seng Bank’s vice-chairman and CEO, is expected to take a short leave of absence as she recovers from a medical condition. Photo: Nora Tam Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, Hang Seng Bank’s vice-chairman and CEO, is expected to take a short leave of absence as she recovers from a medical condition. Photo: Nora Tam
Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, Hang Seng Bank’s vice-chairman and CEO, is expected to take a short leave of absence as she recovers from a medical condition. Photo: Nora Tam
Hang Seng Bank’s chief executive to take three-month leave of absence as she recovers from medical condition

  • Louisa Cheang Wai-wan is expected to take three-month leave of absence
  • Margaret Kwan Wing Han, head of Hang Seng’s wealth and personal banking business, will serve as acting CEO

Chad Bray
Updated: 11:15am, 7 May, 2021

