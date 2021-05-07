Louisa Cheang Wai-wan, Hang Seng Bank’s vice-chairman and CEO, is expected to take a short leave of absence as she recovers from a medical condition. Photo: Nora Tam
Hang Seng Bank’s chief executive to take three-month leave of absence as she recovers from medical condition
- Louisa Cheang Wai-wan is expected to take three-month leave of absence
- Margaret Kwan Wing Han, head of Hang Seng’s wealth and personal banking business, will serve as acting CEO
Topic | Banking & Finance
