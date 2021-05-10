HSBC is planning to hire more than 1,000 frontline roles in its wealth management business in Asia as it further pivots to the region. Photo: Sam Tsang
exclusive | HSBC on track to hire more than 1,000 Asian wealth roles this year in US$3.5 billion bet on region’s growing billionaires
- London-based lender is set to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management operations in Asia over the next five years
- Asia accounted for US$1.2 billion or two-thirds of HSBC’s adjusted profit before tax in the wealth and personal banking business in the first quarter
Topic | Banking & Finance
HSBC is planning to hire more than 1,000 frontline roles in its wealth management business in Asia as it further pivots to the region. Photo: Sam Tsang