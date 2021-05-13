Shenzhen Stock Exchange was Asia’s busiest bourse with an overall trading volume of US$4.39 trillion in the first quarter. Photo: Getty Images
Shenzhen exchange’s role in Greater Bay Area vital as it remains the go-to listing hub for start-ups, SMEs, adviser says
- ‘Shenzhen Stock Exchange will continue to be a powerhouse for SME and tech shares, much like Nasdaq,’ adviser Anthony Neoh says
- The bourse had the highest turnover in Asia in the first quarter, nearly three times the stock trading volume in Hong Kong
Topic | Shenzhen
Shenzhen Stock Exchange was Asia’s busiest bourse with an overall trading volume of US$4.39 trillion in the first quarter. Photo: Getty Images