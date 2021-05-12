SF Express is injecting three logistics centres worth HK$6.1 billion into SF Reit. Photo: Reuters SF Express is injecting three logistics centres worth HK$6.1 billion into SF Reit. Photo: Reuters
S.F. Holding’s Reit raises US$334 million after pricing Hong Kong IPO above midpoint

  • S.F. Holding’s real estate investment trust set the final price at HK$4.98 per unit, below the top-end of marketed range, sources say
  • Hong Kong’s first logistics-focused Reit attracts a range of investors, including private wealth managers and hedge funds

Georgina Lee
Updated: 5:23pm, 12 May, 2021

