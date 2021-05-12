Pedestrians on an elevated walkway in Hong Kong’s Central district. The city’s government will seek to raise up to HK$20 billion with its eighth series of iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam Pedestrians on an elevated walkway in Hong Kong’s Central district. The city’s government will seek to raise up to HK$20 billion with its eighth series of iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Pedestrians on an elevated walkway in Hong Kong’s Central district. The city’s government will seek to raise up to HK$20 billion with its eighth series of iBonds. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong to raise up to HK$20 billion (US$2.6 billion) in latest round of iBonds

  • Subscriptions for the eighth series of inflation-linked government debt to open on June 1, close on June 11
  • iBonds will pay a minimum interest rate of 2 per cent every six months

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:00pm, 12 May, 2021

