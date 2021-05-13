BlackRock’s wealth management joint venture in China won approval to begin operations in the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg BlackRock’s wealth management joint venture in China won approval to begin operations in the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock’s wealth management joint venture in China won approval to begin operations in the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock, Temasek wealth management joint venture wins licence in China

  • BlackRock the latest foreign firm to seek to increase its presence in China
  • Financial services companies are are expanding their wealth management operations in China to capture rising incomes

Chad Bray
Updated: 12:39pm, 13 May, 2021

