JD Logistics, the logistics arm of JD.com, is expected to be valued at about US$35 billion following its Hong Kong initial public offering. Its parent JD.com listed in Hong Kong last June. Photo: Xinhua
JD Logistics readies Hong Kong IPO targeting up to US$3.9 billion
- The logistics unit of e-commerce giant JD.com will kick off marketing for its Hong Kong retail offering next week
- JD Logistics offering expected to be second-biggest IPO this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
