The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Banking & Finance

US ratchets up pressure on Chinese firms to share audits as failure to comply could lead to delistings from American bourses

  • Public Company Accounting Oversight Board announces rule to comply with Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
  • Chinese firms could face delisting in 2024 if they fail to provide access to their audits after Trump-era law passed last year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has proposed a draft rule in relation to a new US law that could lead to Chinese companies being delisted from American bourses, such as the New York Stock Exchange (above). Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE