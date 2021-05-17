The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC hopes to double profit from rich Hong Kong customers in five years by tapping Wealth Management Connect scheme

  • An HSBC survey found 82 per cent of respondents were interested in the upcoming cross-border investment channel
  • The bank will double its headcount in the wealth management business over the next five year, adding 400 new staff this year

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:00am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE