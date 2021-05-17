The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC hopes to double profit from rich Hong Kong customers in five years by tapping Wealth Management Connect scheme
- An HSBC survey found 82 per cent of respondents were interested in the upcoming cross-border investment channel
- The bank will double its headcount in the wealth management business over the next five year, adding 400 new staff this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
The headquarters of HSBC in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang