Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung
SFC
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong starts Reit subsidy plan to make up for lost decade as rival markets flourish from Singapore to Japan

  • The government launched a HK$270 million (US$35 million) plan to encourage property owners to cobble their assets together under real estate investment trusts
  • Hong Kong would like to position itself as a hub for Reits, having fallen a long way behind regional rivals

Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:40am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE