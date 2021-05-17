Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong starts Reit subsidy plan to make up for lost decade as rival markets flourish from Singapore to Japan
- The government launched a HK$270 million (US$35 million) plan to encourage property owners to cobble their assets together under real estate investment trusts
- Hong Kong would like to position itself as a hub for Reits, having fallen a long way behind regional rivals
Topic | SFC
Hong Kong is trying to make up for a lost decade with incentives to promote the city as a hub for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Photo: Sun Yeung