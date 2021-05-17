Workers sort out packages at JD's Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing. JD Logistics’ IPO is expected to be the second-biggest offering in Hong Kong this year. Photo: Simon Song
JD Logistics kicks off marketing as it seeks up to US$3.4 billion in Hong Kong initial public offering
- Logistics arm of JD.com expects to price its IPO between HK$39.96 and HK43.36 a share
- Cornerstone investors include Softbank, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Blackstone and Tiger Global Management
