A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Gojek, Tokopedia to merge in Indonesia’s biggest ever deal at US$18 billion
- Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo will lead combined business as GoTo Group’s CEO, with Tokopedia’s Patrick Cao serving as GoTo Group’s president
- Gojek-Tokopedia merger will be the biggest deal ever in Indonesia and the largest between Southeast Asia technology companies
