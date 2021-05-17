A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Gojek, Tokopedia to merge in Indonesia’s biggest ever deal at US$18 billion

  • Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo will lead combined business as GoTo Group’s CEO, with Tokopedia’s Patrick Cao serving as GoTo Group’s president
  • Gojek-Tokopedia merger will be the biggest deal ever in Indonesia and the largest between Southeast Asia technology companies

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayAlison Tudor-Ackroyd
Chad Bray  and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 3:23pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
A Gojek driver checks his mobile phone in Jakarta in January. Southeast Asia technology companies Gojek and Tokopedia plan to combine in the biggest merger ever in Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE