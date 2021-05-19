10:42
China 2020 census records slowest population growth in decades
China turns to private insurers to help unlock US$15.3 trillion of savings and avert a crisis in state pension system
- Mainland insurers are tasked to convert savings into investment in retirement products as state pension pot seen drying up by 2035
- Hong Kong insurance sector eyes cross-border Connect scheme to help grease policy sales to mainlanders in the city
Topic | China's ageing population
