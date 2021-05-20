Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
TikTok
Business /  Banking & Finance

ByteDance and McDonald’s are thriving in post Covid-19 China by riding e-commerce boom, says private-equity backer Carlyle

  • ByteDance’s e-commerce push will grow faster than China’s broader e-commerce industry, Carlyle Group’s Nina Gong says
  • Carlyle-backed JD Logistics, ANE, Spark Education, Adicon and Abbisko Therapeutics are heading towards listings in New York or Hong Kong this year: sources

Topic |   TikTok
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 3:24pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE