Retailers in China are embracing live-streaming as a sales channel on platforms such as ByteDance. This follows a Chinese ‘shoppertainment’ boom, which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
ByteDance and McDonald’s are thriving in post Covid-19 China by riding e-commerce boom, says private-equity backer Carlyle
- ByteDance’s e-commerce push will grow faster than China’s broader e-commerce industry, Carlyle Group’s Nina Gong says
- Carlyle-backed JD Logistics, ANE, Spark Education, Adicon and Abbisko Therapeutics are heading towards listings in New York or Hong Kong this year: sources
