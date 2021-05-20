Exchange Square in Central, where the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is located, on December 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong lifts listing bar for the first time in nearly three decades to deter dud applicants from the status of a stock exchange seat
- Companies seeking to list on the Main Board of the HKEX must have earned at least HK$80 million in combined profits in the three years prior to listing, a 60-per cent increase from the current requirement
- The HKEX backed down from its original plan of raising the qualifying threshold in two options of at least HK$125 million or HK$150 million
Topic | IPO
