A JD Logistics delivery driver on the streets of Beijing in February. The company is set to raise US$3.2 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Minghe Hu
JD Logistics set to raise US$3.2 billion in Hong Kong IPO in city’s second-biggest fundraising so far this year
- The logistics unit of JD.com will raise US$3.2 billion, after indicating Hong Kong IPO offer price at HK$40.36 per share
- JD Logistics is expected to issue 609.2 million shares in its global offering
Topic | Banking & Finance
