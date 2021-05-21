A JD Logistics delivery driver on the streets of Beijing in February. The company is set to raise US$3.2 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Minghe Hu A JD Logistics delivery driver on the streets of Beijing in February. The company is set to raise US$3.2 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Minghe Hu
JD Logistics set to raise US$3.2 billion in Hong Kong IPO in city’s second-biggest fundraising so far this year

  • The logistics unit of JD.com will raise US$3.2 billion, after indicating Hong Kong IPO offer price at HK$40.36 per share
  • JD Logistics is expected to issue 609.2 million shares in its global offering

Georgina Lee  and Chad Bray

Updated: 1:29pm, 21 May, 2021

A JD Logistics delivery driver on the streets of Beijing in February. The company is set to raise US$3.2 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. Photo: Minghe Hu
