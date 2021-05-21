A woman shows different visual representations of cryptocurrencies, ripple, bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum on February 1, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images A woman shows different visual representations of cryptocurrencies, ripple, bitcoin, litecoin and ethereum on February 1, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Bitcoin rout wipes out US$10 billion in leveraged positions in US$500 billion sell-off, and counting

  • Outstanding futures contracts have tumbled from a US$28 billion peak in April to just US$13 billion Thursday
  • Bitcoin was recently quoted at US$39,967, clawing back some of its losses over two days

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:30pm, 21 May, 2021

