Banks are remaining cautious in fully reopening their Hong Kong offices as colleagues in the US and UK prepare to head back to their desks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Banks in Hong Kong remain cautious on return to office as US, UK colleagues reopen workplaces
- Many banks continue to split and rotate teams to avoid shut down by a coronavirus outbreak
- Hong Kong’s strict quarantine requirements make executives leery of fully reopening offices
Topic | Banking & Finance
Banks are remaining cautious in fully reopening their Hong Kong offices as colleagues in the US and UK prepare to head back to their desks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen